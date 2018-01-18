CBS 2(credit: Stan Brooks/1010 WINS) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us […]
WCBS 880(credit: Stan Brooks/1010 WINS) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners […]
1010 WINS(credit: Stan Brooks/1010 WINS) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” […]
WFAN(credit: Stan Brooks/1010 WINS) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship […]
WLNY(credit: Stan Brooks/1010 WINS) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., […]
Filed Under:Adrian Gonzalez, Local TV, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Free agent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and the New York Mets have finalized a one-year contract for the $545,000 major league minimum.

The 35-year-old batted .242 for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, when he was limited to 71 games because of a herniated disk in his back. A five-time All-Star, Gonzalez has a .288 average with 311 home runs in 14 major league seasons.

MORE: Palladino: Gonzalez Deal Serves Purpose, But Mets Need To Fill Real Holes

Gonzalez was left off the Dodgers’ postseason roster, traded to Atlanta in December and released, leaving the Braves responsible for his $21.5 million salary in the final season of a $154 million, seven-year contract he signed with Boston. His salary with the Mets will be offset against what Atlanta owes. The Braves also receive $4.5 million from the Dodgers by May 1.

Adrian Gonzalez

FILE — Adrian Gonzalez (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

New York rookie first baseman Dominic Smith hit .198 in 49 games after his August call-up. Outfielder Jay Bruce and Wilmer Flores also are possibilities for time at first, general manager Sandy Alderson said this week.

To create room on the 40-man roster for Gonzalez and Bruce, whose $39 million, three-year contract was finalized this week, the Mets said Thursday they had designated right-handers Kevin McGowan and Chasen Bradford for assignment.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch