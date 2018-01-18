NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sex, drugs, activism, and war are front and center in a new exhibit at the New York Public Library.
The 1960s are being rediscovered through 125 artifacts in the ‘You Say You Want A Revolution’ exhibit.
Handwritten notes from Bob Dylan, photos of demonstrations at NYU, to factual accounts of celebrities tripping on LSD.
“They’re going to be seeing a lot of the materials that represent attempts to change consciousness, to change one’s own consciousness. They’re going to be seeing a lot of the information relating to drug-enhancement of consciousness. Then there are photographs of a sexually revealing nature that was of the period as well,” curator Isaac Gewirtz told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck.
The exhibit focuses on the youth of the 1960s who rejected the American Dream, and launched a new ‘Counterculture’ movement.
“In this Age of Aquarius, the worship of material success would be replaced by a peaceful, just society for all,” Gewirtz explained.
The free exhibit opens Friday.