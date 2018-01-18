NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study finds 75 percent of New York City high school students do not get the recommended amount of sleep.
The New York City Department of Health surveyed 8,500 public high school students in the five boroughs.
The study found that teens who get less than eight hours of sleep are more likely to report depression, self injury and suicidal thoughts. There is also a higher prevalence of emotional and behavioral problems.
A separate survey found 11 percent of city school children under the age of 12 had sleep issues.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett says New York is well known as the city that doesn’t sleep, but for our school children and adolescents getting adequate sleep is a key part of maintaining emotional and physical well being.
The main culprit behind the lack of sleep is too much screen time.
Bassett is urging parents to limit the use of electronic devices.