CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Alex Silverman, Local TV, WCBS 880, WCBS Newsradio 880

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS Newsradio 880 is proud to announce that award-winning news reporter and anchor Alex Silverman has been elevated to Assistant Director of News and Programming.

In his new role, Silverman will help manage the day-to-day news coverage for the station, its website and social media channels – in addition to his current reporting and anchoring responsibilities.

alex silverman 1 WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman Named Assistant Director Of News And Programming

(Credit: WCBS Newsradio 880)

“Alex is a talented news broadcaster and passionate storyteller. His work on air, online, and on the station’s social media channels has helped set WCBS 880 apart from our competitors as a brand that delivers more than just the headlines,” said John Fullam, Entercom’s Senior Vice President and Market Manager.

“I’ve always been proud of the impactful, relevant news coverage WCBS Newsradio 880 provides to millions of listeners a month across New York and beyond. We have the best team in the business and I and look forward to continuing to deliver on that promise,” Silverman said.

alex silverman 2 WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman Named Assistant Director Of News And Programming

(Credit: WCBS Newsradio 880)

Silverman received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award in 2017 for “Excellence in Sound.” He was also a part of WCBS’s award-winning coverage of Hurricane Sandy in 2012. His live on scene coverage of the 2016 Chelsea Bombing helped the station earn numerous accolades including best spot news from the New York State Associated Press News Association, and a National Murrow for Best Newscast. He also helped to lead WCBS Newsradio 880’s coverage of major news events including the Boston Marathon bombings, the Orlando nightclub shooting, and the 2016 Republican National Convention

Prior to joining WCBS Newsradio 880 in 2011, Silverman was a reporter and anchor at KIRO-FM in Seattle from 2010-2011, and he was a reporter and morning news anchor at WSYR-AM in Syracuse, New York from 2008-2010. He graduated from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. He is also an adjunct instructor at Fordham University, where he designed a course titled “Social Media for Journalists.”

alex silverman 3 WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman Named Assistant Director Of News And Programming

(Credit: WCBS Newsradio 880)

Congratulations, Alex!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch