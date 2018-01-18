NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS Newsradio 880 is proud to announce that award-winning news reporter and anchor Alex Silverman has been elevated to Assistant Director of News and Programming.
In his new role, Silverman will help manage the day-to-day news coverage for the station, its website and social media channels – in addition to his current reporting and anchoring responsibilities.
“Alex is a talented news broadcaster and passionate storyteller. His work on air, online, and on the station’s social media channels has helped set WCBS 880 apart from our competitors as a brand that delivers more than just the headlines,” said John Fullam, Entercom’s Senior Vice President and Market Manager.
“I’ve always been proud of the impactful, relevant news coverage WCBS Newsradio 880 provides to millions of listeners a month across New York and beyond. We have the best team in the business and I and look forward to continuing to deliver on that promise,” Silverman said.
Silverman received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award in 2017 for “Excellence in Sound.” He was also a part of WCBS’s award-winning coverage of Hurricane Sandy in 2012. His live on scene coverage of the 2016 Chelsea Bombing helped the station earn numerous accolades including best spot news from the New York State Associated Press News Association, and a National Murrow for Best Newscast. He also helped to lead WCBS Newsradio 880’s coverage of major news events including the Boston Marathon bombings, the Orlando nightclub shooting, and the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Prior to joining WCBS Newsradio 880 in 2011, Silverman was a reporter and anchor at KIRO-FM in Seattle from 2010-2011, and he was a reporter and morning news anchor at WSYR-AM in Syracuse, New York from 2008-2010. He graduated from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. He is also an adjunct instructor at Fordham University, where he designed a course titled “Social Media for Journalists.”
Congratulations, Alex!