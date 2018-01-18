CBS 2A teenage boy poses for a photograph with a topless, painted woman in Times Square. (Credit: CBS2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS […]
1010 WINS– Unexpected snow in Tennessee has given these adorable animals reason to celebrate!

The furry and four-legged residents of the Memphis Zoo couldn’t wait to explore and play the day away in the city’s second snow day in less than a week.

Le Le the Panda

Memphis Zoo

Le Le, one of the zoo’s pandas, just couldn’t get enough and wouldn’t stop rolling around in the white powder — presumably his very own version of snow angels.

 

Memphis Zoo

Memphis Zoo

 

The cats had fun chasing each other around their snow-covered enclosure.

Who could have guessed that all these animals needed was a winter wonderland to have a good time?

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

