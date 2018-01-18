1010 WINS– Unexpected snow in Tennessee has given these adorable animals reason to celebrate!
The furry and four-legged residents of the Memphis Zoo couldn’t wait to explore and play the day away in the city’s second snow day in less than a week.
Le Le, one of the zoo’s pandas, just couldn’t get enough and wouldn’t stop rolling around in the white powder — presumably his very own version of snow angels.
The cats had fun chasing each other around their snow-covered enclosure.
Who could have guessed that all these animals needed was a winter wonderland to have a good time?
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana