(Credit: CBS2)
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning everyone!
Although it is still in the twenties and even some teens north and west, temps will finally warm up today above freezing for just about everybody in the Tri-State. Ample sunshine and high pressure just to out west will provide a Southwest wind and temps will reach 40 degrees around New York City.
We could see some mid-forties at the Jersey Shore, and north and west will definitely get above the freezing mark. The weekend is even milder with the fifties expected for Saturday…. Sunday will be closed as well.
Have a great day.
G.