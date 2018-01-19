New York (1010WINS) 1010 WINS has teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Corrinne, Medusa and Magnus:

Corrinne (17786) A volunteer writes: If I didn’t have three cats of my own I would have adopted her myself! Corrinne is one fine-looking lady. She’s a Tabby with a white bib, white boots and golden yellow eyes. As I approached Corrinne’s condo, she meowed. This was no ordinary Meow, she sounded like a sheep. It was the cutest, funniest sound. Available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) New York, NY 10029. Learn more about Corrinne HERE.

Medusa (17365) Meet Medusa. She has been in the care of Staten Island ACC since New Year’s Eve, and we’re not sure why she has yet to find her forever home. She is friendly, social, loves all people and animals, and is great at keeping herself busy! Stop by Staten Island ACC and take this special girl home with you. Staten Island ACC: 3139 Veterans Road West. Learn more about Medusa HERE.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Magnus (14553) Magnus is the sweetest bunny at ACC! He’s loves to flop, cuddle, and receive all the attention in the world. Adopt the perfect bunny for beginners at Brooklyn ACC: 2336 Linden Boulevard. Learn more about Magnus HERE.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

Saturday, 1/20, 12pm – 4pm: Popcorn Pawz Boutique. 3700 Riverdale Ave & 204 W 231 st St, Bronx, New York 10463

Sunday, 1/21, 12pm – 4pm: Popcorn Pawz. 4771 Broadway, New York, New York 10034

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.