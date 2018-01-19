CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
By Jessica Allen

This city never ceases to amaze us. You can go from watching champion squash players to admiring glass vases to chomping on cassoulet for a cause, all without leaving the confines of Manhattan. Read on for our picks for the best in eating, drinking, and merrymaking this weekend.

J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions
Grand Central Terminal
89 East 42nd St.
New York, NY 10017
(718) 569-0594
www.tocsquash.com

This week, Grand Central Station transforms from a busy transit hub to home of one of the most important squash tournaments in the world. Yup, that’s right: the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions is taking over Vanderbilt Hall, bringing a slew of world-class athletes. Check the schedule for special events, including a kids’ day and charity tournament benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City. Thursday, January 18, through Thursday, January 25, see schedule for details, tickets required

New York Ceramics and Glass Fair
Bohemian National Hall
321 East 73rd St.
New York, NY 10021
(646) 422-3399
www.nyceramicsandglass.com

Celebrating its 19th anniversary this year, the New York Ceramics and Glass Fair is “the only fair of its kind in the United States specializing in ceramics, pottery and glass from the 17th-21st centuries.” Among the objets d’art will be bowls, plates, jewelry, glassware, and vases—an extraordinary testament to the artists’ ability to render beauty in glass, porcelain, and clay. So beautiful, so fragile. Thursday, January 18, through Sunday, January 21, see schedule for details, $20, tickets required.

Winter Antiques Show
Park Avenue Armory
643 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10065
(212) 616-3930
winterantiquesshow.com

Featuring tons of experts and curators, the Winter Antiques Show bills itself as the foremost art, design, and antiques fair in the United States. Each antique is vetted and certified, but there will be contemporary art on display too, in case your taste runs less ancient Egypt and more abstract expressionism. The show benefits the East Side House Settlement, serving Upper Manhattan and the Bronx and Northern Manhattan. Friday, January 19, through Sunday, January 28, 12 to 6 pm, tickets required.

Outsider Art Fair
Metropolitan Pavilion
125 West 18th St.
New York, NY 10011
(212) 337-3338
www.outsiderartfair.com

As in past years, Outsider Art Fair showcases work by artists and creators outside of the establishment and mainstream—it’s worth a visit just to see the creativity and imagination at play. This year, the fair also features a special booth showcasing work by artists who “share[d] their vision for the future of women,” pegged to the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March. Friday, January 19, through Sunday, January 21, see schedule for details, tickets required.   

10th Annual Cassoulet Cookoff
The Brooklyn Kitchen
100 Frost St.
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 389-2982
jimmysno43.com

This year’s cookoff features 10 tastings of cassoulet (in honor of the cookoff’s 10th anniversary), a hearty winter staple guaranteed to fortify you for whatever mother nature has in store for the remainder of January. In addition to gobbling the goodness (made with locally sourced ingredients), you can vote on your favorite, and sample craft beer, wine, spirits, and cider. It’s all you can eat or drink, so definitely come hungry. Saturday, January 20, 12 to 3 pm, $45, tickets required, must be 21 or older.

