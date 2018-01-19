Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Boomer was back from Minnesota on Friday and he came bearing all sorts of gifts for his radio partner, which set the stage for an action-packed NFL Championship Sunday program.
Will Tom Brady’s injured right hand be an issue? Will the Vikings break Gregg’s heart yet again? The guys got into all the stories surrounding the two games.
MORE: AFC Championship Game Tale Of The Tape: Jaguars At Patriots
MORE: NFC Championship Game Tale Of The Tape: Vikings At Eagles
You know the drill, folks. It’s one of the last Football Friday’s of the season, so go-ahead and start actin’ like it.
Have a listen above.