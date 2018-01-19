NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said stole a cab after stabbing the driver in the neck.
Police said the 67-year-old victim picked up the suspect Wednesday morning in the West Farms section of the Bronx.
After being driven to Mott Haven, the suspect allegedly stabbed the cabbie with a knife.
The victim opened the driver’s side door and fell out of the cab.
The suspect then got in the driver’s seat and drove off, police said.
The car was later recovered nearby.
The cab driver walked to the 40th Precinct to report the incident and was taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious but stable condition.
