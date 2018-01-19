WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — A Republican-backed short-term spending bill to fund the government is now in the hands of the Senate after passing the House Thursday night.
It would keep federal agencies operating through the middle of next month. But Senate Democrats want the spending bill linked to immigration and that means the bill’s chances remain in doubt.
“I ask the American people to understand this. The only people standing in the way of keeping the government open are Senate Democrats,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan.
“I am trying to get us to come together in a bipartisan nature to get something done,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York.
On Twitter Friday morning, President Donald Trump said “Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate – but they want illegal immigration and weak borders. Shutdown coming?”
If funding isn’t extended by Friday night, the government will shut down early Saturday, the first government shutdown since 2013, CBS News reported.
TSA agents and air traffic controllers would remain on the job and the interior department will keep national parks and monuments open. But many other government services would cease.