NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Staten Island are searching for a woman who’s been stealing tip jars.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported, three businesses that were ripped off posted surveillance videos on social media. The latest theft happened Tuesday at Hawaii Poke Bowl on Richmond Avenue.

Eric Lin said all the employees were busy at the time, but the video tells the story.

“She took her scarf, she wrapped it around the tip jar, and then she just took the whole thing,” Lin said.

He said she actually waited for her food then walked out. The place just opened last month and was still celebrating its grand opening.

“My reaction was really shocked because our place likes to give positive vibes, and something like this negatively happening, it really melts it,” Lin said.

There are also videos from thefts Saturday at the M & M Deli on Annandale Road and last week at Mike’s Unicorn Diner on Victory Boulevard, where the woman puts a menu over the tip jar before leaving the place. At first, the owner felt sorry for her.

“I felt bad for her,” Cathy Moudatsos said. “I said for her to take that, she must have needed it.”

But things changed when she saw videos online of what looked like the same woman stealing from other places.

“When I saw the other videos, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this girl’s doing this for a living.’ So that’s when I said to my daughter, ‘Send that video in so they can see.'”

Police released a photo of a possible suspect and identified her as 27-year-old Dana Williamson. She’s described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

As far as how much money was taken, the owner of the diner says just a few bucks, but Hawaii Poke Bowl lost about $50 in tips.