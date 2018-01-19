NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn pizzeria is rolling out a specialty dish created in response to a dangerous Internet trend.
The “Tide Pod Challenge” has people putting small laundry detergent pods in their mouths and posting videos of themselves biting into them.
Most of those people end up in the hospital.
Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn is offering a safer alternative with new “Pied Pods”: Rolls stuffed with cheese and pepperoni, topped with dyed cheese made to look like a detergent pod.
YouTube is also taking steps to stop the Tide Pod challenge from spreading by removing all videos showing people biting into the toxic pods. Google, which owns YouTube, says its guidelines strictly prohibit videos that encourage dangerous behavior.
Meanwhile, Proctor & Gamble, which owns Tide, recently launched a campaign to warn people against eating laundry detergent.