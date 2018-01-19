NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fans were sent running for the exits after a violent brawl broke out during a tribute concert in the Bronx on Thursday night.
Videos posted to social media showed several groups of young men, some armed with bats and pipes, fighting around 10:30 p.m. about two hours into the Yams Day event honoring the late rapper A$AP Yams at the New York Expo Center.
In one video, performer A$AP Rocky is asked to get off the stage and take safety because of a “security issue.”
Other videos show panicked concertgoers screaming and fleeing the Port Morris venue.
Some in the crowd claimed they heard gunshots.
Police said they don’t believe there was any gunfire. They said they were called in for crowd control.