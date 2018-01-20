CBS 2Damaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Pelham Bay, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man they say followed an 11-year-old girl into her apartment building and fondled himself in front of her.

The incident happened around 5:15 Wednesday in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx.

bx child endangerment Man Accused Of Fondling Himself In Front Of 11 Year Old Girl In The Bronx

(Credit: NYPD)

The man, believed to be in his 20s, is described as light skinned with a goatee and glasses.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

