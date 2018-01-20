NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man they say followed an 11-year-old girl into her apartment building and fondled himself in front of her.
The incident happened around 5:15 Wednesday in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, is described as light skinned with a goatee and glasses.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.