By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning folks! It’s gonna be another beautiful day across the area with sun to start and some clouds moving in later today. It won’t be quite as warm as yesterday, but temps will still be well above normal with highs in the mid & upper 40s. Enjoy!
Tomorrow will see the clouds prevail along with on & off showers during the day. It’ll be a bit cooler with temps in the upper 30s to around 40, so some spots N & W of NYC could have some slick spots. Heavier rain will move in tomorrow night & especially Tuesday, when it’ll be wet & very mild with highs in the mid 50s!
Wednesday will be a dry & bright day with plentiful sun, but it will be colder & blustery with highs struggling to reach 40…so a reminder that we are still in Winter!
Have a great day!