NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were hospitalized late Sunday afternoon after being shot in busy Midtown.
The FDNY was called to the scene at 4:44 p.m. for the shooting at 31st Street and Broadway, close to Herald Square.
Three people were wounded and were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, officials said. Their conditions were all reported to be stable.
A photo from the scene showed an overturned bicycle lying in the street as paramedics set up stretchers near the Hyatt Herald Square New York, 30 W. 31st St.
The perpetrators may have fled on foot, and no description was immediately available.