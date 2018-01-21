NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Harlem.
Investigators say a woman was struck just after midnight while crossing Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 113th Street.
The 60-year-old victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say they’re looking for a silver sedan.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.