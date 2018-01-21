NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island teenager is on a mission to make her prom picture perfect.
As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, the teen is counting on the New York Mets – and Twitter users – to make it happen.
New Dorp High School student Callie Quinn does not have a date to her senior prom, so she pitched an idea.
“You know what would be really funny?” she said. “If I got the Mets to send someone to take prom pics with me.”
Callie, 17, was born a New York Mets fan. Her middle name is even Shea.
Determined, she sent a direct message to the Mets organization on Twitter, saying, “Let me be straight with you guys. I don’t have a date for prom. I think it’s because I talk about baseball too much. So how many retweets for you guys to send a player to come take prom pics with me so I don’t look like a complete loser???”
The Mets’ response was, “Let’s do this!” The team challenged Callie to get 500,000 retweets of her post.
In return, several hundred of Callie’s favorite players would take prom pictures with her at Citi Field. She immediately tweeted a call for the 500,000 retweets with the hashtag #CalliesMetsProm.
And boy, did the Twitterverse respond.
“I started out getting a thousand retweets every hour. Then I would get a thousand retweets every half hour. Then I got a thousand retweets every like 10 minutes,” Callie said. “It’s crazy!”
What’s amazin’ is that Mr. Met; Mets players Kevin McGowan and Josh Smoker; and former Met Curtis Granderson all retweeted her cause. And that wasn’t all.
“I got a retweet from Noah Syndergaard and I was freaking out,” Callie said. “Then I got William Shatner and Donnie Wahlberg.
Within two days, Callie has reached more than 150,000 retweets – and prom isn’t until May. She is feeling confident and so is her mom.
“I’m jealous,” said Ann Marie Quinn. “I would just like to say I’ll go as a chaperone, just ’cause I want to hang out.
“Obviously I have to dance with one of them, like a million times,” Callie said.
It’s ironic Callie’s Mets mission started because she didn’t have a date to New Dorp High School’s prom. She has now turned down a dozen offers from guys asking to be her date.