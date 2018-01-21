NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island teenager is on a mission to make her prom picture perfect.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, the teen is counting on the New York Mets – and Twitter users – to make it happen.

New Dorp High School student Callie Quinn does not have a date to her senior prom, so she pitched an idea.

“You know what would be really funny?” she said. “If I got the Mets to send someone to take prom pics with me.”

Callie, 17, was born a New York Mets fan. Her middle name is even Shea.

Determined, she sent a direct message to the Mets organization on Twitter, saying, “Let me be straight with you guys. I don’t have a date for prom. I think it’s because I talk about baseball too much. So how many retweets for you guys to send a player to come take prom pics with me so I don’t look like a complete loser???”

The Mets’ response was, “Let’s do this!” The team challenged Callie to get 500,000 retweets of her post.

guys!!! if i get 500k retweets this can happen for me!! please help out 💙💙 thank you all!!! #CalliesMetsProm pic.twitter.com/cr2Kno3jpv — callie 🦑 (@callieshayeeex3) January 19, 2018

In return, several hundred of Callie’s favorite players would take prom pictures with her at Citi Field. She immediately tweeted a call for the 500,000 retweets with the hashtag #CalliesMetsProm.

And boy, did the Twitterverse respond.

“I started out getting a thousand retweets every hour. Then I would get a thousand retweets every half hour. Then I got a thousand retweets every like 10 minutes,” Callie said. “It’s crazy!”

What’s amazin’ is that Mr. Met; Mets players Kevin McGowan and Josh Smoker; and former Met Curtis Granderson all retweeted her cause. And that wasn’t all.

“I got a retweet from Noah Syndergaard and I was freaking out,” Callie said. “Then I got William Shatner and Donnie Wahlberg.

Within two days, Callie has reached more than 150,000 retweets – and prom isn’t until May. She is feeling confident and so is her mom.

“I’m jealous,” said Ann Marie Quinn. “I would just like to say I’ll go as a chaperone, just ’cause I want to hang out.

“Obviously I have to dance with one of them, like a million times,” Callie said.

It’s ironic Callie’s Mets mission started because she didn’t have a date to New Dorp High School’s prom. She has now turned down a dozen offers from guys asking to be her date.