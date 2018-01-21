CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A right-wing celebration turned violent in Midtown this weekend after police said a protester attacked a partygoer.

Outside the FREQ NYC nightclub on West 50th Street Saturday night, protesters yelled, “Nazi scum!”

Inside, the party was billed as a night of freedom – meant to commemorate the first year of the Trump presidency, 1010 WINS Roger Stern reported.

The New York Daily News reported the event was billed as a “gathering of patriots and political dissidents who are bored with mainstream political events,” and included speeches, as well as a comedy routine and DJ set.

One of the protesters outside allegedly tried to strangle a 56-year-old as he left the event. First responders had to perform CPR, and the man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue where his condition was reported to be stable, police said.

Several other people were also roughed up, including a police officer, police said.

David Campbell, 30, of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, was charged with assault, weapons possession, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and loitering.

Meanwhile inside, organizer Mike Cernovich talked about how he thrives on all of the attention.

“I think what people haven’t realized yet is if you just leave me alone, I would go away,” Cernovich said.

Meanwhile, convicted leaker Chelsea Manning, now a U.S. Senate candidate for Maryland, crashed the party and tweeted a photo of herself making the thumbs-down symbol.

  1. Rick Daigle says:
    January 21, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    violently attacking someone who’s minding their own business just because you don’t agree with their views is not a Clash, it is an assault.

    Reply Report comment

