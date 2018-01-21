WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Despite the federal government shutdown, now in its second day, the National Zoo in Washington and Smithsonian museums will be opened to visitors for at least Monday.
This includes the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and the National Museum of the American Indian in Lower Manhattan.
On Saturday, the Smithsonian tweeted it has leftover funding from previous years it can use to resume normal operations for Monday.
There’s no word yet on anything beyond that.