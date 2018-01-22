CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:12-Year-Old Girl, Bleach Bottle Attack, Staten Island Mall, Valerie Castro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 12-year-old girl is accused of attacking a woman at a popular mall, and police said the child admitted the random attack was for fun.

CBS2’s Valerie Castro talked exclusively Monday to the woman who was attacked.

Police Monday night were still looking for the other people involved in the assault. The victim did not suffer any serious injuries, but could not understand why it happened in the first place.

“Oh it hurt,” the woman said. “I didn’t know what hit me.”

The woman was attacked with an everyday household object, and the person allegedly behind it was a 12-year-old girl.

“She hit the side of my face with the bleach bottle, and my glasses, of course, went into the side of my nose,” the woman said. “That’s where it hurts most.”

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said she left the JCPenney salon at the Staten Island Mall around noon Sunday when she noticed a group of six girls in the parking lot.

“I did see girls approaching me as I was standing there waiting for the traffic to pass, but I didn’t think anything of them,” she said.

She was blindsided as she walked to her car.

“First, I didn’t know if they hit me or what hit me, but when I heard them laughing, that’s when I knew somebody hit me — and I seen them running away from me, and one of the girls had the container in her hand and dropped it,” the woman said.

She yelled out that she was going to call the police, but the girls did not seem fazed by the threat.

“They were laughing, and one of them said to me, ‘Oh, who are you going to call the police on, me?’ I said, ‘Yes, all of you,’ and they ran away,” the woman said.

The victim went to the hospital. Thankfully, she suffered no broken bones – but painful swelling. In even more good news, the bottle – which can weigh up to eight pounds – never broke open.

“I’m fortunate the bleach bottle didn’t open, because then this would have been a completely different story,” she said.

So far, one 12-year-old has been arrested. And alleged the motive for the random attack was shocking.

“It was just for fun!” the woman said. “That’s what I think they got out of it, because why would you want to hit someone with a gallon of bleach?”

The 12-year-old who was arrested has been charged with assault. The victim is hoping her punishment includes some community service.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch