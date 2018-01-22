NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Baseball America’s latest ranking of the top 100 prospects is heavy on Yankees and light on Mets.
The Bronx Bombers have six players on the list, released Monday, led by shortstop Gleyber Torres at No. 6.
Other Yankees who made the cut are outfielder Estevan Florial (No. 38), left-handed pitcher Justus Sheffield (No. 41), third baseman Miguel Andujar (No. 59), right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu (No. 77) and right-handed pitcher Chance Adams (No. 81).
After the Yankees traded away second baseman Starlin Castro and third baseman Chase Headley this offseason, Torres and Andujar could very well find themselves in the Yankees’ starting lineup in 2018 — Torres at second base and Andujar at third.
The lone Met to make the list is shortstop Andres Gimenez, who was 94th.
The top prospect in the sport, according to Baseball America, is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, followed by Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani, the 23-year-old Japanese superstar who signed last month with the team.
The Braves had the most players on the list with eight. The Yankees were tied with three others teams for the second most.