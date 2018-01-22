CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Mets, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Baseball America’s latest ranking of the top 100 prospects is heavy on Yankees and light on Mets.

The Bronx Bombers have six players on the list, released Monday, led by shortstop Gleyber Torres at No. 6.

Other Yankees who made the cut are outfielder Estevan Florial (No. 38), left-handed pitcher Justus Sheffield (No. 41), third baseman Miguel Andujar (No. 59), right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu (No. 77) and right-handed pitcher Chance Adams (No. 81).

After the Yankees traded away second baseman Starlin Castro and third baseman Chase Headley this offseason, Torres and Andujar could very well find themselves in the Yankees’ starting lineup in 2018 — Torres at second base and Andujar at third.

Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres of the Trenton Thunder, the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate, slides into second base against the Akron Rubber Ducks on April 12, 2017, at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio. (credit Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

The lone Met to make the list is shortstop Andres Gimenez, who was 94th.

The top prospect in the sport, according to Baseball America, is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, followed by Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani, the 23-year-old Japanese superstar who signed last month with the team.

The Braves had the most players on the list with eight. The Yankees were tied with three others teams for the second most.

