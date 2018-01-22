Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
It sounds like Gregg may have learned his lesson with regards to being “positive,” after his Vikings got destroyed by the Eagles during Sunday night’s NFC Championship game.
Boomer listened Monday morning as his radio partner got a few things off his chest about his favorite football team, which won’t be playing in Super Bowl LII in its own stadium.
We also heard even more evidence about Tom Brady’s greatness. The Patriots are just ridiculous.
Have a listen above.