NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Newly-selected New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson had earlier ruled out a run for mayor.
But in a sit-down interview with WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, Johnson seems to be changing his tune.
Johnson had barely outlined his priorities when the speaker, just elected, found himself being asked whether he is going to run for mayor. His answer does seem to leave the door open, but just a crack.
“I want to do a good job as speaker. I ran for this position because I believe in the City Council. I think we can have an enormous impact on the day-to-day lives of New Yorkers. I know we do have an impact on the day-to-day lives of New Yorkers,” Johnson said. “Can you never say ‘never?’ You can never say ‘never,’ but it’s not what I’m focused on.”
Johnson added, “I don’t want to be Shermanesque,” a reference to Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s quote: “If nominated, I will not run. If elected, I will not serve.”