WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The government shutdown enters a third day Monday after the Senate failed to reach an agreement to reopen federal agencies.

The Senate scheduled a vote Monday to advance a bill that would extend government funding through Feb. 8.

“We have yet to reach an agreement on a path forward that would be agreeable to both sides,” said Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

“Let’s step back from the brink,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Let’s stop victimizing the American people and get back to work on their behalf.”

In a bid to win over a few holdouts, McConnell pledged to take up legislation on immigration and other top Democratic priorities if they weren’t already addressed by the time that spending bill would expire.

“It would be my intention to proceed to legislation that would address DACA, border security and related issues,” he said.

After deciding not to vote at 1 a.m., a 22-member bipartisan group of Senators met to discuss further. Democrats seem to be getting closer to a budget passage.

“I don’t know that you’re going to see a final deal but you may see a comfort level that would enable us to move forward, so we’ll see,” said Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine.

Republican Senators were cautiously optimistic.

“If I had to guess, I do think some of the Democrats who voted no will vote yes,” said Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

If the Senate comes to an agreement Monday, the House will vote very quickly on the measure.

In the meantime, hundreds of thousands of government employees won’t be working Monday morning and won’t be paid.

The government employees on furlough will likely see that payment after the funding bill is passed.

