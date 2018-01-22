NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jury selection begins Monday in the corruption trial of a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Joseph Percoco is accused of using his relationship with Cuomo to collect more than $300,000 in bribes from two companies doing business with the state.
Percoco and several co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges of bid-rigging and bribery related to state economic development projects.
Percoco’s lawyer calls the charges “an overreach of classic proportions.”
Cuomo has not been accused of wrongdoing and is not expected to testify.
The charges against Percoco were brought by former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was fired by President Donald Trump last year along with other federal prosecutors.
The trial will be the first major prosecution supervised by Bharara’s interim replacement, Geoffrey Berman.
