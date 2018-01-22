TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An amnesty program kicks off Monday for drivers slapped with hefty fines since cashless tolling went into effect on the Mario Cuomo Bridge.
Many customers complained about confusion on where, when and how much to pay.
Some said it took months to resolve bills.
New York Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll suspects many unpaid bills went to old addresses.
“It’s essential that they keep their address current with DMV,” Driscoll said.
Now, customers who pay their outstanding balances by Feb. 26 will be able to have their open toll violations waived.
“Wipe the slate clean in 2018,” Driscoll said.
The Authority is hoping to collect more than $5 million in unpaid tolls.
To pay outstanding balances click here.