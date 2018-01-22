1010 WINS– The “Tide Pod Challenge” has taken the internet by storm.
The recent fad involves biting the brightly-colored laundry detergent, but one business owner has found a way to let others join in on the challenge without risking their health in the process.
Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn, NY started making their version of Tide pods, aptly named “Pied Pods.”
The yummy snacks are made with cheese and pepperoni and decorated with the same bright colors as the original product — but are “100% edible and 100% not soap.”
This is a cheesy challenge we can get behind, though we’re sure there will be a brand new fad to follow soon enough.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana