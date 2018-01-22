CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Elise Finch, Local TV, potholes

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Bitterly cold temperatures followed by a warmup typically lead to potholes – and they are already a problem in the Tri-State Area with the temperature swings this winter.

CBS2’s Elise Finch found out how people are dealing with the potholes Monday.

The pothole plague started earlier than usual this year.

“Potholes seem to be coming earlier this year,” said Ralph Brito of Ridgewood, New Jersey. “The roads are in horrible condition.”

“It definitely has been a bit earlier with all the cold weather we’ve had,” said David Carson of Ridgewood.

Guy Picone is the director of public works for the Borough of Paramus. He said because the unsightly cavities can lead to major tire and car damage he considers them a serious public safety hazard and a top priority.

But it is an issue his team does not usually have to tackle this aggressively until late winter or early spring.

He said this year, calls to the department and complaints on their website are up way ahead of schedule.

“With the snow runoff the melt and the refreezing in the street, it’s doing a lot of damage. So this has been a bad year for potholes. It started early,” Picone said. “It’s definitely increased. I wouldn’t say it’s double the amount we normally get, but it’s definitely increased.”

John Lipski of the Paramus Operations Department said his crews take wild advantage of mild, dry days to fill as many potholes as they can before the next round of wet and freezing weather.

“Once they put that down, they’ll use the rake; make it level so there’s not a bump, and then they’ll tamp it down,” Lipski said.

Scott Crispano is the manager of Tire & Wheel Performance Center in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He said his customers are really feeling the effects of the early-season potholes.

“Most common that we see is just an actual physical bubble. Other times, it’ll end up being where the actual tire is split right in two and it doesn’t retain air any longer,” he said. “Sometimes, the cars come through they have actual broken off pieces of suspension.”

As a driver, you can’t always maneuver around a pothole. But experts say what you can do is make sure your tires are always properly inflated.

“If a tire is underinflated sometimes by as little as five or six pounds, the tire can compress a little more easily when it hits that pothole,” Crispano said.

“I always try to keep my tires filled to the manufacturer’s specs,” added Carson.

In Paramus, authorities say they are staying on top of things – using hot asphalt to fix early pothole problems, which should keep them from recurring later in the year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch