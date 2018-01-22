TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With a new administration at the helm in New Jersey, lawmakers will begin revisiting bills that were squashed with Gov. Chris Christie’s veto pen.
As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, it was nearly a dozen years ago when state Sen. Joe Vitale (D-Woodbridge) tried to ensure universal health care for children.
Vitale said while former Gov. Chris Christie did great with the opioid crisis, Vitale said Christie was not known as the health care governor – and when he took over, things changed.
“Parents lost eligibility to the family care program, which meant children lost opportunities to get enrolled into affordable health insurance,” Vitale said. “We’re going to fix that.”
Vitale said along with other issues, there was the expansion of paid family leave, increasing the minimum wage, and equal pay, to name a few.
“Everyone, whether Democrat or Republican, supports the notion that woman should be paid equally,” he said. “How that happens is a matter of discussion.”
Vitale admitted there will be robust debate about the issues, but he expects many of them will see new life.