Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect a chance of showers and isolated t-storms this afternoon as the cold front swings through. Outside of that, expect mild, breezy conditions with temps peaking in the mid and upper 50s — April-like!
A stray shower is possible during the rush this evening, otherwise, expect more in the way of clearing with a cold breeze in place. Temps will fall into the 30s again, but given the aforementioned wind, it will feel more like the 20s by daybreak.
A colder, blustery day is on tap tomorrow with mostly sunny skies expected. And while the thermometer may get into the low 40s, it will only feel like the 30s at best.
As for Thursday, we’ll get off to an even colder start with sunshine and highs in the 30s.