1010 WINS– The world’s only known albino orangutan is getting an incredible personal island in Borneo to call home.
Alba, already an endangered animal is truly one-of-a-kind with her Albinism, a rare genetic disorder which makes her deficient in melanin, the pigment that gives hair, skin, and eyes their colors. Alba is now getting set to live out the rest of her life safe from any people who may wish to cause her harm. But rest assured she won’t be all alone; Alba will be joined by three other orangutans.
See Also: U.K. Zoo Names Top Ten Baby Animals Born In 2017
Alba, named after the Latin word for “white,” was rescued by the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOS) and the Central Kalimantan Natural Resource Conservation Agency (BKSDA) in April 2017 and will be moved to a special man-made island encompassing 10 hectares of natural habitat.
There will be security and monitoring to protect the animals on their island – and the BOS Foundation is currently taking donations to help fund the relocation. Click here to donate »
-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana