New York Islanders

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Cousins scored his second goal of the game 2:21 into overtime to lift the Arizona Coyotes to a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Cousins added an assist and the Coyotes ran their points streak to five games, a season high. Arizona has points from seven of eight games, with six of those going to overtime. Brendan Perlini scored for the third time in three games and Antti Raanta stopped 32 shots.

Anthony Beauvillier scored two goals for his second straight two-goal game for the Islanders, who have lost three of four and eight of 12. Beauvillier has eight goals in the last seven games. Jaroslav Halak finished with 30 saves.

Cousins was in front of the net for teammate Christian Fischer’s pinpoint pass and put away the winner with a backhand for his seventh of the season.

Arizona was largely in command in the first period with a goal from 12 shots. Cousins flipped in a backhand off the rebound from teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s shot with 7:40 left in opening period.

The Islanders, with 27 goals in their previous six games, went 10:31 before their first shot and needed a few saves from Halak to keep from trailing by more than a goal. It marked longest the Coyotes had gone in a game this season without allow a shot.

It took the Islanders 34 seconds into the second period to tie the score. Beauvillier followed his own saved shot by knocking in the rebound off Raanta.

After the Islanders successfully killed a penalty, Perlini positioned himself in front of Halak to deflect Luke Schenn’s shot past Halak for a 2-1 Coyotes lead midway through the second.

Perlini’s 13 goals are tied for second on the Coyotes this season. His goal gave the Coyotes 62 of their 115 total goals this season scored by a player 22 years old or younger.

Beauvillier scored his 12th goal of the season on the rebound of teammate Thomas Hickey’s shot, tying it at 2 at 2:53 of the third.

NOTES: Arizona acquired D John Ramage from the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier in the day in exchange for future considerations. Ramage, 26, played in 33 games with Cleveland of the AHL this season and has appeared in two career NHL games. … The Coyotes wore decals with the letters “JJ” on their helmets in tribute to longtime USA Hockey executive Jim Johansson, who died unexpectedly on Sunday. A moment of silence was held before the opening faceoff. … Islanders D Scott Mayfield left the game for a time in the second period to get stitches after taking a stick to the face, then returned to action. … Islanders F Shane Prince was scratched with a lower body injury, missing his second straight game.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Vegas on Thursday night.

Coyotes: Host Columbus on Thursday night.

