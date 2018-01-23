NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the best-known faces in the American circus has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct.
As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, the allegations against Barry Lubin – who played “Grandma the Clown” – came out Tuesday night in a report in the New York Times.
According to the newspaper, Lubin resigned from the circus on Friday after it came to light that he forced a 16-year-old aerialist into posing for pornographic photos in 2004.
The newspaper quoted the woman as saying Lubin had contacted her and offered her to work with the Big Apple Circus’ mini-troupe for hire. But she told the paper Lubin also asked her to model for what he said was his personal photography business.
The woman told the paper that Lubin escorted her to his trailer at Lincoln Center, and asked her to pose for an assortment of photos for what he said was Japanese paint-on tattoo company.
The circus’ chairman said Lubin offered his resignation after the woman contacted the circus to accuse him.
In a statement Tuesday night, Lubin admitted to his behavior and apologized. He said the allegations “are true. What I did was wrong, and I take full responsibility for my actions.”
The Big Apple Circus just finished three months of shows at Lincoln Center. They start another month-long run in Georgia in May, without their longtime star.