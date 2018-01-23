NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A debate is heating up over proposed subway elevators in Lower Manhattan.
In exchange for approval of a new 60-story mixed-use tower, the developers of 45 Broad St. have agreed to help fund new glass elevators to make the J and Z subway lines across the street more accessible.
But hundreds who live in the area have signed a petition opposing the elevators.
They fear the new elevators will become a terror target, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.
Subway riders said the elevators are necessary, and hope the opposition wanes.
“Get over it, it’s a no pointer, it’s something that the city should have done before and just now realizing it and I think the folks in the area should have an understanding,” said one J train rider who climbed about 100 steps to get up to the street. “Straphangers need accessibility to go to work or to go home. I think that some New Yorkers are inconsiderate.”
“I don’t side with them, I side with folks that need to come up and down the stairs. It’s a very big ordeal, I’m having a difficult time going down myself,” another rider said.
Those who signed the petition said they understand the need for elevators but believe their concerns over their own safety should come first, Schuck reported.