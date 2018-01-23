NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Tuesday, New York City filed suit against the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers and distributors.
“Big pharma has been getting away with bloody murder,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The suit charges that manufacturers misrepresented the safety and effectiveness of long term opioid use and that distributors over supplied them leading to a ready black market.
“And we are seeking over half a billion dollars in damages from these corporate drug pushers,” the mayor said.
Staten Islander Ann Marie Perrotto’s son Chris died of an overdose of prescription pain killers at age 22 after a minor injury from a car accident.
“I’m going to be really blunt. The pharmaceutical companies killed my son and it’s about damn time we started holding them accountable,” she said.
The companies named in the lawsuit said they don’t believe litigation is necessary. They have pledged to help solve the crisis.
That’s Billy; don’t hold people responsible for their own choices & actions!