CBS2's Elle McLogan Visited Kick Axe, Where You Can Drink Beer And Hurl Axes At Mounted Targets
By Elle McLogan
Filed Under:Axe-throwing, Elle, Elle McLogan, Gowanus, The Dig, The Dig With Elle McLogan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Axe-throwing has arrived in New York.

A popular event in lumberjack competitions, the sport began in Canada before making its way across the U.S. and U.K.

“It’s like darts but on steroids,” said Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, owner of Kick Axe Throwing, Brooklyn’s first axe-throwing venue.

CBS2’s Elle McLogan paid a visit to the spot, whose vibe is part-bar, part-bowling alley. Clusters of friends, families, and co-workers cheer each other on as they hurl axes at targets.

Is it dangerous?

Flesher-Sonnier’s husband Darren Sonnier says no.

“You’re under direct supervision, and you get instruction on how to do it properly.”

Rules include: Don’t try to catch a flying axe, and don’t get drunk before you throw.

Kick Axe patrons agree that axe-throwing is curiously satisfying.

“It’s definitely a good way to relieve stress,” said one middle school student, hurling axes to decompress after a high school entrance exam.

Flesher-Sonnier appreciates the communal experience.

“My favorite part is hearing people cheer and laugh,” she said. “People are enjoying themselves and having a good time.”

Kick Axe Throwing
622 Degraw Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
(833) 542-5293

What’s something few people know about but everybody should? Whatever it is, Elle McLogan is tracking it down on The Dig. Join her hunt for treasures hidden across our area. Follow Elle on Twitter and Instagram.

