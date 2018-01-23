NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Axe-throwing has arrived in New York.
A popular event in lumberjack competitions, the sport began in Canada before making its way across the U.S. and U.K.
“It’s like darts but on steroids,” said Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, owner of Kick Axe Throwing, Brooklyn’s first axe-throwing venue.
CBS2’s Elle McLogan paid a visit to the spot, whose vibe is part-bar, part-bowling alley. Clusters of friends, families, and co-workers cheer each other on as they hurl axes at targets.
Is it dangerous?
Flesher-Sonnier’s husband Darren Sonnier says no.
“You’re under direct supervision, and you get instruction on how to do it properly.”
Rules include: Don’t try to catch a flying axe, and don’t get drunk before you throw.
Kick Axe patrons agree that axe-throwing is curiously satisfying.
“It’s definitely a good way to relieve stress,” said one middle school student, hurling axes to decompress after a high school entrance exam.
Flesher-Sonnier appreciates the communal experience.
“My favorite part is hearing people cheer and laugh,” she said. “People are enjoying themselves and having a good time.”
Kick Axe Throwing
622 Degraw Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
(833) 542-5293
