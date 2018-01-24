Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Hope you got to enjoy that 60° reading yesterday because it will only feel like the 30s today! But even non-winter-lovers win this afternoon because our skies will look a bit brighter than this morning. Enjoy!
Tonight will be even colder than the last with wind chills bottoming out in the teens. Outside of that, expect mostly clear skies giving way to partly cloudy skies late.
The core of the cold will settle in tomorrow, but we’ll at least see a decent amount of sunshine. Highs are expected to be in the mid 30s, but it will only feel like the 20s with that breeze in place.
As for Friday, high pressure will dominate and serve us a cold beauty!