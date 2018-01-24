NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s time to let your imagine set sail.
Forget about winter and imagine yourself soaking up the sun on a yacht at the New York Boat Show, which has cruised into town with exhibitors dropping anchor on nearly 400 vessels at the Javits Center.
The event features everything from luxury yachts to fishing boats.
The queen of the show is a $1.1 million 45-foot Down East motor yacht handcrafted by Sabre in Maine.
“It’s really a wow with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a washer dryer. I mean what else do you need?” said boat show spokesperson Carrie Waible. “You have these huge windows in the cabin which really allows you to be at one with the sea.”
The latest amphibious vehicle is on display by WaterCar. It can go up to 80 mph.
“You come up to a ramp or sand or anything and you just keep driving right into the water. Push a button, 15 seconds later it reveals the deep-V hull and you’re boating,” Waible said.
The show is open through Sunday.