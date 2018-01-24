CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Alcatraz, Local TV, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSNewYork) – A bombshell letter has surfaced in San Francisco, suggesting three men pulled off a great escape from the country’s most infamous prison, Alcatraz.

In 1962, two bank robber brothers and their buddy vanished into the Pacific Ocean without a trace – until now.

“My name is John Anglin. I escaped from Alcatraz in June 1962 with my brother Clarence and Frank Morris. I’m 83 years old and in bad shape. I have cancer,” the letter read. “Yes, we all made it that night, but barely.”

It was one of the most daring prison escapes in history from the federal fortress island.

“As a law enforcement person, I’d like to think that their escape attempt was not fruitful for them,” former FBI agent Jeff Harp said.

Police in San Francisco discovered the letter in 2013, forcing the FBI to reopen the decades-old cold case.

On the night of June 11, 1962, after months of meticulous planning, the trio of bank robbers squeezed through the vents in the back of their cells.

“They literately drilled small holes around the existing vent and then pushed that concrete in,” National Park Service Ranger John Cantwell said.

The men then climbed through a ventilator onto the prison roof, where they slid down the smokestack to the ground and launched a raft made of more than 50 raincoats. The men vanished into the cold, rough waters of the Pacific.

“The Federal Bureau of Prisons say that they drowned once they got off of Alcatraz and their bodies were swept out to the Pacific Ocean – end of story,” said Cantwell.

Or was it? According to the letter, Frank died in 2008 and John’s brother, Clarence, died three years later.

“If you announce on TV that I will be promised to first go to jail for no more than a year and get medical attention, I will write back to let you know exactly where I am,” the letter continued. This is no joke.”

The FBI examined the letter for fingerprints, DNA and to compare handwriting samples, but in the end the results were inconclusive, meaning the story of the Alcatraz escapees may only live on in folk lore.

The U.S. Marshals service, which is the only agency currently, investigating the case, said in a statement, “There is absolutely no reason to believe that any of them would have changed their lifestyle and became completely law abiding citizens after this escape.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch