Filed Under:best of, Eat.See.Play, Play, Tabitha Shiflett

By Tabitha Shiflett

If you’re looking to add a few DIY skills to your resume, then you’ve come to the right city. New York is teeming with crafting classes, from sewing lessons to painting classes to jewelry-making classes. New York is home to some of the world’s greatest museums and best art galleries that’ll inspire your craftier side.

Brooklyn Glass
142 13th St.
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 569-2110
www.brooklynglass.com

Located in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn, Brooklyn Glass is an artist-owned glass studio that specializes in hands-on glassblowing lessons. From family glass fusing courses to advanced eight-week courses, Brooklyn Glass has a little bit of something for everyone. But if you’re looking to adopt a new hobby, we’d recommend starting with the five-hour introductory class, where you’ll be able to create your very own blown glass tumblers and highball glasses.

The Art Studio NY
145 W. 96th St.
New York, NY 10025
(212) 932-8484
www.theartstudiony.com

Express yourself and escape for a while at The Art Studio NY, where instructors will give you all the motivation and inspiration you’ll need to create something new and beautiful. The Art Studio labels itself as a place where you can explore “authentic self-expression,” at whatever age. From kid’s classes to teen classes to adult classes, The Art Studio NY will “cater” to your creative needs, whether it’s painting or drawing.

Brooklyn Craft Company
165 Greenpoint Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(646) 201-4049
www.brooklyncraftcompany.com

Brooklyn Craft Company is like a boutique store for creative crafters. Fully stocked with every DIY item you could need, including art supplies, sewing notions, cards and stationery, fabric and yarn, Brooklyn Craft offers a variety of hands-on workshops, including a mini loom weaving workshop and an embroidered lettering workshop. And, if you’d like to party with the ladies of craft, Brooklyn Craft Company throws monthly events, like Cat Lady Craft Night.

CraftJam
33 W. 17th St.
New York, NY 10011
(917) 690-8287
www.craftjam.co

Remember covering your binders with stickers or doodling while your instructors were trying to get you to pay attention in science class? Well, CraftJam is like the adult-version of gluing glittery things where they don’t belong and creating beautiful art out of unlikely items, like pieces of wood for example. Put your creative juices to work with one of CraftJam’s unique classes, from DIY wooden holiday ornaments to a floral watercolor workshop, CraftJam has a class that’s perfect for every type of creator, even those who paid attention in Science class.

Makeville Studio
119 8th St.
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(917) 873-5542
www.makeville.com

If you took shop class in high school (and loved it), then Makeville is the woodworking workshop for you. In 2008, Makeville began as a mom-and-pop workshop with a handful of classes and a “bare bones” shop. Now, Makeville is known as New York’s number one shop to learn woodworking. Learn to build a shaker side table or a chair. If you’re new to woodworking, as most students are, Makeville also offers an introductory course that’ll teach you the basics, including safety procedures and equipment basics.

