LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — Seven-time Mr. Olympia, blockbuster Hollywood icon, Governor of California and now Arnold Schwarzenegger has a new accolade: Namesake of Megapropodiphora arnoldi.
The tiny fly named for the giant of action films is quite small even by fly standards — in fact, it’s the smallest fly ever found, according to Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County entomologist Brian Brown.
Megapropodiphora arnoldi is only 0.395 mm in body length, slightly smaller than the previous “smallest fly,” Euryplatea nanaknihali from Thailand. However, this species is also different for having oddly shaped limbs. According to the Biodiversity Data Journal, the single specimen found in Brazil has enlarged forelegs and small, possibly vestigial mid- and hind legs.
“As soon as I saw those bulging legs, I knew I had to name this one after Arnold,” says Brown. “Not only is he a major cultural icon and an important person in the political realm, his autobiography gave me some hope that I could improve my body as a skinny teenager.”