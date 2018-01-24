CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The flu is hitting hard this season, with every state except Hawaii reporting widespread incidents.

Making matters worse, a new study found that catching the flu dramatically increases a person’s risk of having a heart attack.

69-year-old Ronald Lebrane has had two heart attacks in the past, and made sure to get his flu shot this year.

“I always say naw, I don’t want a flu shot and something hit me,” he said. “I decided to do it.”

Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine found the chance of having a heart attack increases six-fold during the first seven days after flu infection.

“During their flu episode their body goes through a lot of changes,” UCLA Health Cardiologist Dr. Ravi Dave said. “It goes through increased inflammation, increased stress , their blood vessels tend to go into spasms, their blood gets a little more thicker, all of things can lead to complications of heart attack and a stroke”

Researchers looked at 20,000 adults in Canada and found the risk may be higher for older adults, patients with influenza-b infections, and patients who have never had a heart attack.

Dr. Dave says the findings magnify the importance of getting vaccinated and taking precautions like washing your hands and staying home at least 24 hours after a fever subsides.

“This season in particular has been devastating for patients with heart disease, diabetes, asthma because when they get the flu, their risk for having respiratory problems including death have been very high.”

Ronald says he’s glad he got the shot.

“People are dying out there and I don’t even have a tickle,” he said, adding he plans on getting the vaccine every year from now on.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported, the flu triggers inflammation in the body and can also lead to pneumonia. Both ailments can put extra strain on the heart.

In addition to frequent handwashing and avoiding crowds where infected sneezers and coughers might be present, it’s definitley not too late to get a flu shot.

