NEW YORK (WFAN) — Jets great Joe Klecko stopped by the Adorama Theater on Tuesday night as part of WFAN’s “Chalk Talk” series.
Among the topics Klecko discussed were his playing semipro football under an alias, sparring with Joe Frazier, being included in Burt Reynolds’ entourage and, of course, playing for the Jets.
Meanwhile, “Chalk Talk” host Gary Myers vowed to use his influence with Hall of Fame voters to someday get Klecko enshired in Canton.
