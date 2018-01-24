CBS 2Scenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and […]
Filed Under:Chalk Talk, Joe Klecko, New York Jets

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Jets great Joe Klecko stopped by the Adorama Theater on Tuesday night as part of WFAN’s “Chalk Talk” series.

Among the topics Klecko discussed were his playing semipro football under an alias, sparring with Joe Frazier, being included in Burt Reynolds’ entourage and, of course, playing for the Jets.

Meanwhile, “Chalk Talk” host Gary Myers vowed to use his influence with Hall of Fame voters to someday get Klecko enshired in Canton.

To watch the interview, click on the video player above.

