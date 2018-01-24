HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A U.S. Postal carrier and his girlfriend face charges for allegedly stealing dozens of credit cards from the mail and racking up high-end purchases on them.
Naquan Wilson, 28, and Shantavia Davis, 33, face charges of criminal possession of stolen property, forgery, identity theft, and unlawful possession of personal identification.
They allegedly used the stolen cards to buy luxury items like Burberry coats, Christian Louboutin shoes and more.
Most of the stolen cards were taken from Garden City.
A judge set bail for Wilson at $50,000.
Davis works as an NYPD school safety agent, according to authorities. She is set to be arraigned later today.
