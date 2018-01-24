NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — DUO Entertainment co-directors Scott Aharoni and Dennis Latos have a passion for telling stories.
The young New York entrepreneurs direct, produce and edit their films together and they’ve found success in their mid-20s.
“Our minds, our hearts are fully engulfed in this film world,” says Aharoni.
DUO Entertainment’s emotional second short film, “The Untimely Gift,” is being entered in Academy-qualifying film festivals.
“Once you make a film, there’s no going back,” Latos says.
Aharoni and Latos are seeking a distribution deal and they shared their next step — embarking on a major feature film — with Joe Connolly on the Small Business Spotlight.
“In order to progress in this industry, you have to fully indulge yourself, or there’s no progress to be made,” adds Aharoni. “And that’s what we’re trying to do — you know, we’re young, we’re hungry and we’re trying to get to the next step as soon as possible, because we’re ready and we want to show the world.”
