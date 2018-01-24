CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jennifer McLogan, Local TV, Long Island, Nassau University Medical Center

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A police investigation is underway after a surgeon on Long Island was charged with trying to strangle an operating room nurse.

Nassau University Medical Center surgeon Dr. Venkatesh Sasthakonar allegedly tried to strangle the registered nurse with an elastic sweatshirt cord.

“To be in an operating room and the turmoil it must have caused,” hospital worker Patricia Carratu told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Nicole Fiene, visiting her grandmother, said patients and staff seemed to be in an uproar.

“That a surgeon, a doctor, had strangled one of the nurses and we’re all talking about it,” she said. “So in shock.”

Carratu says Sasthakonar has “a good reputation as a surgeon,” but the nurse has worked at the hospital for a number of years.

According to the felony complaint, Sasthakonar wasn’t pleased that the 51-year-old nurse gave medication to his patient at the wrong time.

“I should kill you for this,” he’s quoted as saying, allegedly tightening the cord on her neck “causing her to gasp for air.”

Defense attorney Melbyn Roth says it was all in jest.

“He did not attempt to strangle her to cause a breathing problem,” he said. “There was no intent to harm the nurse. He knows the nurse, has worked with this nurse, considers her a friend.”

Roth claims the whole situation is “blown out of proportion.”

Sasthakonar lives in Alberton with his wife, also a physician with NUMC. He declined an interview request from CBS2. A specialist in bariatric surgery, he’s said to have an unblemished record.

“I would ask somebody to start conducting interviews,” patient advocate Nancy Keane said. “Checking HR records and asking people in the room what happened, and is the nurse okay?”

The nurse claims she suffered substantial pain to her neck. The hospital says at no time was the patient’s safety affected.

Sasthakonar pleaded not guilty. He posted $3,500 bail and was issued a “stay away” order from the alleged victim.

The doctor’s attorney says he hopes to resolve this quickly, not go to trial, be reinstated as a surgeon, and get back to treating patients.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch