Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, Washington Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Traffic was stopped for almost an hour in Washington Heights, Manhattan after what authorities called a “water condition” flooded several streets Wednesday night.

Officials say water flowed south after gushing started at 158th and Broadway around 9:45 p.m.

The FDNY says nearby businesses weren’t impacted by the flooding, but water did manage to trickle into a 1 train subway station.

Subway service was not impacted, according to authorities.

One woman who lives nearby says she heard a “big boom.”

“All this came in, and now, you know, we’re about to go swimming I guess,” Taine Acosta told CBS2’s Valerie Castro. “I just hope I have water, and I hope that people are safe.”

She said she saw someone fall and hit themselves in the commotion.

Streets started to reopen just before 11 p.m. as crews continued to isolate the source of the water.

