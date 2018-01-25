Good Morning Everyone!
It’s cold out here! It hasn’t been this cold since early January when we didn’t get out of the teens on some days.
We’ll be starting off the day with temps ranging from as low as 10°, and as warm as 30°.
Pair that with a gusty northwest wind, and we will all be feeling at least 10° colder.
Stay bundled up today because we only top off in the mid-thirties in New York City and the mid to upper 20s if you live north and west.
We’re chilly again overnight, but Friday’s sunshine will allow us to tack on a few more degrees nearing the upper 30s.
Some good news, the weekend is a major warm up with temps around 50° for Saturday and Sunday.
Have a great day.
– G.